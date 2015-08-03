NORFOLK, VA. - LaJarvia Brown can now say she is a national champion.

Brown, an upcoming Alton High School senior, has had an incredible summer in track and field, competing throughout the world. She topped everything on Monday morning with a 19-6 leap in the long jump to win the AAU Junior Olympics Track and Field Meet at Norfolk State in Norfolk, Va.

Brown’s Alton High School track and field coach Terry Mitchell said his star athlete texted him the news just a few minutes ago that she won the national championship in the 17-18 AAU Junior Olympics.

He said she was exceptionally excited about taking top honors.

“Her jump of 19-6 would have won state in Illinois in the long jump last year,” he said. “Last year, the winning jump was 19-5. LaJarvia has the best jump by 3 feet going into the triple jump in the AAU Meet tomorrow. Her best going in is 41-9.5. She won the long jump at 10 o’clock this morning in Norfolk. I couldn’t believe it, I am so proud of her. She potentially could win the long jump, triple jump and place high in the 300 low hurdles at state next year. I am excited about the upcoming track and field season in the spring for Alton’s girls.”

In addition to the triple jump, Brown will compete on a 4 x 100 relay team on Wednesday.

Olympians such as Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Bershawn Jackson and Sanya Richards Ross have competed at AAU track and field events.

