ALTON - An Alton girl can claim she ranked as the best 200-meter sprinter in the USATF 15-16-year-old female age division with a recent performance.

Rayna Raglin, a 15-year-old sprinter sensation, received national attention this past weekend when she captured first place in the 15-16-year-old division 200-meter race in the USATF Youth National Track Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

The Alton High Athletic Department said Raglin "put Alton on the map this weekend with her outstanding performance on a national stage." Raglin, who just completed her freshman year, won the 200 in a scorching time of 24.9 seconds and was second in the 100 and third in the long jump. Her final times were 12.2 seconds for the 100 and she jumped 17-foot-3 in the long jump.

Raglin’s father, Rodney, said he could not be more proud of his daughter. He said she has worked very hard over the summer and simply loves track and field.

The future looks extraordinarily bright for the Redbird performer who will only be a sophomore this coming fall. Raglin finished sixth at the IHSA State finals in May in the 100 meters with a personal record of 12.02 seconds and also was seventh in the long jump, with a jump of 5.50 meters.

Raglin is a tireless worker and also plays volleyball for Alton High School. Raglin said she has done a lot of sprint and jump work this summer, with lifting.

Raglin said was really proud to claim a national title.

“First, I thank God I was able to have the opportunity,” she said. “I was excited to be there. I love running and all the stuff I do in track and field and it is exciting to be good at it.”

