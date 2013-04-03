Cancer registrars throughout the world will join their colleagues, fellow medical professionals, and community leaders to observe the 17th annual National Cancer Registrars Week on April 8-12. The purpose of NCRW is to emphasize the important role cancer registrars play in capturing the data that informs cancer research, prevention, and treatment programs.

Cancer registrars are data information specialists that collect and code patient-level data for cancer registries. The registries provide essential information to researchers, healthcare providers, and health officials to better monitor and improve cancer treatment, conduct research, and target cancer prevention and screening programs. “Cornerstones of Care” -- the 2013 theme -- emphasizes how the data creates a solid foundation for developing effective cancer treatments and prevention initiatives.

“Quality cancer data is central to the nation’s fight against cancer, and cancer registrars are the first link in capturing that data,” said Sarah Burton, President of the NCRA. “National Cancer Registrars Week provides an opportunity to acknowledge the pivotal role registrars play in creating the sound footing from which cancer care and treatment can advance.”

Cancer registrars work in a variety of cancer treatment and research settings and manage a wide range of demographic and medical data on those with cancer. The information is both submitted to and utilized by state and national cancer registries to enable cancer programs to accurately determine cancer patient populations, measure outcomes of treatment and survival, and formulate plans for improvement. These data are included in numerous publications including the prestigious “Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer,” a collaboration of the American Cancer Society, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Cancer Institute and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, that uses cancer registry data to provide updated information on cancer occurrence and trends.

Besides proclamations issued by a number of state governors, National Cancer Registrars Week activities include staff recognition events, professional development sessions, and displays promoting the work of the cancer registry and its value to public health.

Chartered in May 1974, the National Cancer Registrars Association is a non-profit organization that represents more than 5,000 cancer registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars. The mission of NCRA is to promote education, credentialing, and advocacy for cancer registry professionals. Cancer registrars capture a complete summary of patient history, diagnosis, treatment and status for every cancer patient in the United States and other countries as well. Cancer registrars hope their work will lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure. For more information, visit www.ncra-usa.org.

