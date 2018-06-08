JERSEYVILLE - Nathan Wittman celebrated the move to Country Financial’s fantastic new building located at 722 W. County Road with a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

Nathan and his Country Financial office moved to 722 W. County Road after he was able to recently purchase the building. Nathan explained, “It was a good opportunity to move into another facet of business here in Jerseyville. We’re thrilled with our new work space for Country Financial.”

He continued, “We still have two units left if anyone is looking for a new office space. We will be giving tours for anyone who is interested in viewing the property.”

And finally, this event was also to celebrate Jackie Ausley’s retirement from Country Financial. Jackie has been a Service Assistant with Country Financial for eight years. Nathan said, “I have been very lucky to have Jackie as an employee for the last eight years. She is definitely going to be missed.”

