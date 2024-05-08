Nathan Hopper

GRANITE CITY - Nathan Hopper, a junior for the Granite City baseball team, has been one of the top players for the Warriors this season.

He is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Hopper started the season off on fire in one of the first Warriors games, going four-for-four, reaching base five times, and scoring four runs as the Warriors won 11-6 over defending IHSA Class 1A champion Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Babe Champion Field.

Hopper had three singles and a double, and also was hit by a pitch in the sixth, scoring his four runs on the day as the Warriors broke out to an 8-0 lead after three, before the Hawks mounted a rally, scoring five times in the fourth. Granite was able to quell the rally and outscore Gibault 3-1 the rest of the way to clinch their season opener.

"That was probably the best game I've ever played in my life," Hopper said with a wide smile.

Hopper sees his role on the team as a contact hitter who's also adequate defensively and tries his hardest on every at-bat in every game.

"I think I'm like more of a contact hitter," Hopper said. "I'm OK on defense, but I'm more of a contact hitter. Put the ball in play, and do the best I can."

Again, congrats to Nathan Hopper on his honor as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

