Proceeds to support the Jennifer Wynn Vancil Cancer Foundation

GODFREY – Country music artist Kyle Greenwell will host a benefit performance for the Jennifer Wynn Vancil Cancer Foundation on Saturday, October 3, 2015 at the Hatheway Cultural Center on the Campus of Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL. The local band Saving One will open for Kyle. The show begins at 7:00 PM with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

Greenwell will perform the songs from his debut CD “If Only 1” this will be the first live performance of this project.

“I’m excited to have the chance to donate the proceeds of my CD release concert to the Jennifer Wynn Vancil Cancer Foundation,” says Greenwell. “JWVCF helps families facing cancer get away from the sickness and make memories, I am happy to help that mission any way that I can.” he adds.

JWVCF will have a table set up for people to make donations on the spot, in addition to receiving proceeds from the show.

As the front man for a local country band, Kyle has opened for several national acts including Lonestar, Emerson Drive, Shenandoah, Joe Nichols, Jamie O’Neal and Randy Owen of Alabama. Kyle was singing at a fundraiser for breast cancer when he met his dear friend and producer, Nashville singer songwriter, Charlie Brown. Kyle says “We just hit it off from the start”. He’s my greatest encourager and truly believes in me.” Charlie encouraged Kyle to pursue his dream and release this album.

Kyle’s love of music began very early in life. Coming from a big family with a musical background made it easy for him to figure out what he wanted to do. Early childhood heroes like Garth Brooks and George Straight paved the way to his future. “I realized early on there is nothing I would rather do than this, and I want to reach as many people with my music as possible.”

Kyle is very excited about his debut album and prays that many lives will be changed through his music.

For tickets and information visit: https://itrulycare.com/events/jwvcf-innaurgal-benefit-concert

For more information about the Jennifer Wynn Vancil Cancer Foundation, please contact: Dwayne Vancil, 618.979.3413, http://www.jwvcf.com The Hatheway Cultural Center is located at 5800 Godfrey Rd in Godfrey, IL, Telephone: 618.468.7000, http://www.lc.edu/hatheway

Learn more about Kyle Greenwell at: http://www.kylegreenwell.com

Learn more about Saving One at: http://www.savingonemusic.com

