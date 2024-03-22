JERSEYVILLE - A new sweets shop is coming to Jerseyville this summer. “Nana’s Homestyle Sweets & Eats” is set to open at the former prescription shop located at 221 S. State St. sometime in May of 2024.

This marks a more permanent location and rebrand for the popular Jersey Tropical Sno shaved ice stand. Tropical Sno owners announced their newest business venture on Facebook on Friday, March 22, 2024.

“Thanks to our community’s incredible support last year we are excited to announce our more permanent location!” they announced. “We are currently renovating the old prescription shop at 221 S. State St. to start a brick & mortar sweets shop!”

The new location will not only serve Tropical Sno shaved ice, but also “a bunch of other great treats and eats,” they added.

“Though our name is changing, we are still the same small business looking forward to serving the wonderful Jersey County community.”

See the full announcement and mock-up renderings of the future sweets shop on the Jersey Tropical Sno Facebook page.

