ALTON - From the halls of Alton High to any one of a number of St. Louis area theatrical venues or even World Wide Technology Raceway, do not be surprised to see the multi-talented junior Nadja Kepetanovich letting the Riverbend and Greater St. Louis areas see her many abilities shining brightly.

Nadja is the most recent Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird. She came into this school year and challenged herself by taking a class she had never taken before, Art History. Nadja really liked art and always enjoyed painting.

Under the guidance of her teacher, Ms. Bridget Heck, she worked on her main project for the year and was tasked with working on a creative idea for the topic of gargoyles and grotesques. While others in her class did sculptures, Nadja created a painting, and it has been recently released for viewing at Jacoby Art Center in downtown Alton along with the creative works of other area Riverbend students.

Nadja can also replace the paintbrush for a microphone to show off her singing talents as well.

Nadja credits her mother for sending in a video of her singing the National Anthem at age 11 to the event staff at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. They were impressed with what they heard and invited her to sing the Star-Spangled Banner before a race. Since her initial performance, Nadja has performed the National Anthem a total of 10 times over the past 5 years at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Nadja shared that her biggest passion is performing on the theatrical stage. She is associated with over 10 theatrical groups in the greater St Louis area and has performed in over 35 different shows since age 8. One of her favorite performances was the Nutcracker at the Fox Theatre. She credits her mother once again for being a talented dancer and also her father who worked on the side in the commercial modeling industry, so she had quite a bit of exposure to performing.

Nadja is also the President of HOSA (Healthcare Occupations Student Association), a newly formed group this school year at Alton High that focuses on providing information for students on the many different healthcare careers in the industry. She gives credit to her sponsor Ms. Kelly Page for using her connections to bring in area doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to share their experiences with the group members. Nadja shared that there are over 30 students in the group, and they are looking to grow this group for the next school year.

Nadja plans to double major in Psychology and Acting/Theater and is hopeful to attend Northwestern University, Washington University or the University of Illinois, but is happy to end up where she ends up as long as she can be performing.

Nadja carries a current GPA of 4.5 and takes a number of honors classes in her current course load.

