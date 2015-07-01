Alton, IL-The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host the 20th Annual “Back To School/Stay In School” Event. The NAACP joins many other community organizations and the Alton School District in organizing the effort.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. in Alton. The event provides free backpacks and school supplies to nearly 1,000 youth in K-12 grade levels. The event also features a variety of booths and a keynote address to the youth reminding them of the importance regarding academics and staying in school. This year’s keynote address will be provided by Erik’el Johnson, Alton High graduate and current college student.

The event will be hosted on the grounds of James Killion Park at Salu on Washington Avenue in Alton, Illinois. In addition to the supplies and program, students will also receive a picnic luncheon. Free bus transportation is also provided to the event. Students must be present to receive school supplies.

Vendors may set up tables at the event for no costs by contacting James Gray or Kristie Baumgartner.

Donations are still needed to help support the event since it is anticipated that need will be extremely high this year due to the economy. Donations can be mailed to the NAACP office at P.O. Box 1216 - Alton, IL 62002 or picked up by calling James Gray at 304-7655.

