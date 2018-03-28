ALTON – Metaphysical shop Mystical Journeys is hosting its annual spring psychic fair next Saturday, April 7.

Marianne Frost, who owns the business with her “partner in crime,” Betty Hackney, said the pair have one psychic fair during the spring and another during the fall. During the fairs, around a dozen people with several metaphysical talents establish booths in the 20 by 40 foot conference area of the shop and advise people seeking such skills as best they can. Frost said people come from all over Illinois and Missouri to guide people with tarot card readings, mediumship, psychic and crystal healing and, this time, rune readings.

“We invite psychics, mediums, card readers and healers to come and join us that day,” Frost said. “People are encouraged to come in and decide who to meet with, and we go from there.”

The business, located at 3090 Homer M. Adams Parkway, underneath the Pizza Hut, is getting ready to celebrate its third year of operations in Alton at the end of August. Outside of psychic fairs, Frost and Hackney said the business does many other things to assist people with their own mystical journeys.

“Our goal is ultimately to help people looking for information and answers to questions,” Frost said.

“If we don't have the answer to their questions, we will help them find it,” Hackney added. “We don't know everything, of course.”

Some of the courses taught at Mystical Journeys, which are $25 normally, but $35 if they require supplies participants get to take home, are extremely unique.

“We had a young man studying to be a Voodoo priest, and he came in to help dispel some of the myths behind that religion,” Frost said.

On April 21, Frost said another young man is going to come in to dispel myths about exorcisms. He, as one may guess, is himself an exorcist.

Other classes have covered the gamut of the metaphysical, ranging from psychic protection from psychic vampires to astrology to crystal healing to making one's own incense and essential oils.

“You name it, and we probably have had or will have a class on it,” Frost said.

Free talks are also hosted in the shop on the fourth Saturday of every month. Frost and Hackney said people from all ranges of experience levels interested in the paranormal, metaphysical or New Age lifestyles are invited to sit in a circle, talk and ask questions from 3-5 p.m.

Like the business itself, Frost and Hackney said the discussions have been on a steady growth pattern with four attending when the invitation was sent six months ago to as many as a dozen attending now. Last month, they said three new people joined through word of mouth and Facebook posts.

