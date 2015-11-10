ALTON - Mystical Journeys is a business that is carrying out a vision of two area women – Marianne Frost and Betty Hackney – to reach people and help change their lives in positive ways through their offerings of readings, incense, candles, oils, special stones guided meditation, yoga and much more.

Hackney is becoming a well-known psychic reader in the area and said she hopes the office building at 3090 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton helps her reach many more people, young and old. Yoga instructor/trainer Samantha Burton has joined the women for classes and those offerings will likely expand as the business gets going, the two said.

The name of the business – Mystical Journeys – comes from Hackney’s daughter.

“We were trying to think of a name that was out of the ordinary,” Hackney said. “I asked around and my daughter said, ‘why don’t you call it Mystical Journeys?’ Nothing else stood out like that did, so we picked it as the name.”

Mystical Journeys has a large amount of space within its structure at 3090 Homer Adams Parkway and eventually Hackney and Frost hope to host some psychic fairs and other gatherings of that nature. The two women have a sincere goal to use Hackney’s psychic gifts to help people’s lives in a positive way.

Mystical Journeys is in essence a retail store for incense, oils, candles, special stones, books, music, etc., and as time goes on, they will expand the amount of items they carry. For those who wish to purchase those kinds of things, there should be something for everyone. Hackney is also available for psychic readings by appointment.

Halloween has just come and gone and Frost said during that time of year it opens people’s minds about ghosts, white magic, rituals and fortune-telling.

“Psychics have become more mainstream on television than it ever has before,” Frost said. “We have ghost hunters, the New Jersey Medium and there is a now a show with a psychic detective. I only see more of this happening in the future because people’s minds are becoming more open every day.”

Frost made it clear that Hackney is the one with the psychic gifts. Hackney said it is something she has had with her since she was a little girl.

“My mother was also a psychic reader,” Hackney said. “I get this from my family. I intend to use my gifts for the good of people. I can do a card reading and if someone has a question I can sometimes help him or her choose a path or tell what is not the right way for that person. I don’t really need the cards, but I use them to help me.”

Hackney said for many years she pushed her gifts away, but she said for both her and Frost, they want to help people at this stage of their lives. The two women are extremely excited about being in Alton, known throughout the country to be tops in regard to the “spiritual world” and feel they are a unique business with many offerings. Since opening, Frost said many younger people, who have an open mind, have visited their store. The two women said they want to make a positive difference in people’s lives, young and old, and said they are glad some of the younger segment have an open mind to look at what they have to offer.

“Some of the younger people come in and tell their friends and more and more come back as repeat customers,” the two said. “It is something we love to see.”

Alton has a reputation for its historical past and haunted nature. The two women said that historical past probably contributes to that, along with the limestone in the bluffs. Every year, people throughout the country come to Alton on ghost hunts and to explore Alton’s past. The McPike Mansion in Alton is always one of the favorite stops for ghost hunters and is said to be haunted.

When the two women walked into their large 3,200-square foot facility on Homer Adams, they knew this was the right place for them. There is plenty of room to grow the business and a back 20 x 40 foot space where they can conduct yoga and meditation classes and hopefully eventually have a psychic fair for the public to bring in others of that realm to help area residents.

For more or to learn more, call Mystical Journeys at 618-433-9913 or visit their location at 3090 Homer Adams Parkway.

