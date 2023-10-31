GODFREY - Need some time for yourself? My Time Day Spa will offer an open house with discounts, free spa services and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

This year’s open house will celebrate the spa’s 17th anniversary and kick off the gift-giving season with deals for gift certificates and products. Owner and esthetician Diane Sconce explained that the open house aims to show her gratitude for her clients and the women who work with her.

“We appreciate them being loyal clients and supporting us. I mean, we made it through the recession and we made it through the pandemic, so that’s pretty good,” Sconce said. “We want to thank our clients and we always appreciate new clients coming in. I want to thank my girls, too. I have a really great team that works there. Everybody helps out a lot and pitches in, and they’re just a really great group of girls.”

This group includes hairstylists, massage therapists and nail technicians. Sconce said many of these women have been with My Time Day Spa for its full 17 years. During the open house, attendees can purchase two gift certificates per service provider for 15% off. You can also enter a drawing for an additional discount on any service, and take 15% off all of the skincare and hair products sold at the spa.

The open house is a longstanding tradition for My Time Day Spa. It kicks off the spa’s gift certificate sales for the holiday season, and the staff tries to make the event itself feel like a spa day.

“We started doing open houses pretty much from the beginning, before the holidays, and then it just coincides with our anniversary. It’s just customer appreciation,” Sconce summarized. “You can get a discount on gift certificates and drawings for free services, and lots of food and drink, and we do a couple of little free services like the paraffin dip and hand massages and have deals on all the products.”

As My Time Day Spa prepares to celebrate its 17th anniversary in December, Sconce admits it’s still hard to believe. The spa’s regulars all know each other and love to chat while getting their hair and nails done. The women who work at My Time Day Spa are “lowkey and laidback,” which is exactly the “nice, relaxing atmosphere” that Sconce always wanted to create.

It’s important to Sconce that her staff and clients know how grateful she is. Sconce is open about the challenges faced by small businesses, so to be celebrating the 17th anniversary feels almost impossible to describe. She hopes the open house will be a fun way to mark the anniversary of My Time Day Spa and share her gratitude.

“It does feel really good to be a small business and survive,” she said. “We just want to promote the business and say thank you to our customers and we appreciate it. A lot of my clients I’ve had for 20 years, and I feel very grateful for that. It just feels really good. I don’t know how to put it into words.”

My Time Day Spa will host their annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 13 Rosa Avenue in Godfrey. For more information, check out the official event page on Facebook or visit the spa’s Facebook page or website at MyTimeDaySpa.net.

