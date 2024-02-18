ALTON - My Just Desserts, a long-time restaurant in Alton, will close its doors on March 30, 2024.

My Just Desserts' owner Evelyn Campbell issued this statement on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, about its future: "After a lot of consideration, it is with deep sadness that we have made the decision to close our restaurant doors. We were very grateful that we were able to keep the legacy of our beloved owner alive since the time of her unfortunate passing.

"To our loyal customers, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of your support. We could not have made it this far without you. We ask that you continue to support us until our closing date of March 30, 2024.

"We are hoping that someone would want to continue to serve this great community and keep this staple in our amazing town, so if interested, please feel free to inquire within. Thank you again and please come to visit us soon. We love you all!"

Sheila Goins, a frequent My Just Desserts patron and friend of Evelyn, said the closure of My Just Desserts is very sad to her. "I knew they had some challenges and it broke my heart to hear they will not be able to continue."

Yvonne Campbell, Evelyn’s sister, and previous My Just Desserts owner, died in a tragic vehicle crash on vacation in July 2022.

Evelyn Campbell said with her full-time nursing job it has been difficult with the day-to-day responsibilities of running a restaurant.

“I am very much proud of the dedication of the staff,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here without them. My sister owned the restaurant for about five years. The bond between my sister and the workers was like they were family.”

Evelyn said anyone interested in carrying on at My Just Desserts should contact her at the restaurant before March 30. The phone number for My Just Desserts is (618) 462-5881.

