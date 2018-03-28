ALTON - Alton’s Mississippi Valley Christian School, returned home with two state champs in the 2018 Illinois Association of Christian Schools Fine Arts Competition in Schaumburg.

First-place winners, now qualified for Nationals, are Aaron Fox (Brass Solo, Photography, and US History testing), son of Michael and Lois Fox of Alton; and, Daniel Boyd (Photography), son of Daniel and Sarah Boyd, also of Alton.

State runner-ups were Katherine Vaughn in Bible teaching and Aaron Fox in world history/geography. Fox also placed third in the state in spelling.

