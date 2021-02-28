Listen to the story

ALTON — Mississippi Valley Christian School (MVCS) students, McKinzie Wright and Micah Hoggatt were crowned 2020/2021 Homecoming King and Queen

A senior, Hoggatt is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Donna Hoggatt of Alton. Wright, a junior, is the daughter of Pastor and Mrs. David and Rebekah Wright of Cahokia.

Other members of the homecoming court were Olivia Allen, Ava Felt, Drew Gaworski, Jeffrey Vaughn, and Mckinzie Wright.

Mississippi Valley Christian School is located in Alton, a 48-year ministry of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey.

