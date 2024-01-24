MVCHA HOCKEY

O'FALLON 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Mason Wright's shorthanded goal with 46 seconds left gave O'Fallon a historic win over Edwardsville Tuesday night at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, ending the Tigers' 79-game Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association winning streak that dated back to 2014.

The Tigers rejoined the MVCHA after playing in the St. Louis-based Mid-States Club Hockey Association for many years, and enjoyed success in the MSCHA as well.

Luke Thomlinson scored twice in the game to set a new Tigers' goal-scoring record of 47, breaking the record set by current Edwardsville coach Jason Walker in 2001-02. Joe Viox had the other goal for the Tigers.

The Tigers outshot the Panthers 26-21, with Kai Vetter making 17 saves in goal.

O'Fallon is now 17-3-4, while Edwardsville drops to 21-1-0.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, ALTON 3: Elijah Edwards' goal with 18 seconds left gave EAWR a draw with Alton Tuesday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Cohen Mitchell had given the Oilers a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Joe Stephan and Keller Jacobs gave the Redbirds a 2-1 lead going into the third. Owen Timmins scored for EAWR to tie it again early in the period, but a second goal from Jacobs gave Alton the lead back at 3-2, setting up Edwards' heroics.

The Oilers are now 6-12-2, while the Redbirds go to 8-12-2.

