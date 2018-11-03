At Schaumburg, IL

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team, the third seed, recently upset top-seeded Marquette Manor Christian School in Downer's Grove, IL., to win the Illinois Association of Christian Schools State Tournament Championship. The Lady Warriors had never won a state championship before this huge triumph.

The championship win pushed MVC's volleyball girls to 28-4-2 overall on the season.

Championship Match Stats

Kills MVCS — 31; Abby Huels 22

Assists MVCS — 24; Ashtyn Wright 21

Blocks MVCS — 6; Abby Huels 4

Aces MVCS — 10; Ashtyn Wright 3

Digs MVCS 106 - Leaders, Kseniya Hassenplug 38, Abby Huels 24

MVC defeats North Love

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team defeated North Love Christian School, 28-26 and 25-23, to advance to the state championship match of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools. Abby Huels led the way with 14 kills and 4 blocks. Ashtyn Wright tallied 16 assists and 4 aces.

Article continues after sponsor message

MVC Stats Kills MVCS—23; Abby Huels 14

Assists MVCS—20; Ashtyn Wright 16

Blocks MVCS—5; Abby Huels 4

Aces MVCS—15; Ashtyn Wright 4

Digs MVCS 50; Abby Huels 18, Kseniya Hassenplug 13

MVC tops East Malone Christian

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team overcame a sluggish start to defeat East Moline Christian School 25-21 and 25-18 to advance to the semifinals of the Indiana Association of Christian Schools State Tournament. Abby Huels led the Lady Warriors with 15 kills and 2 blocks. Ashtyn Wright dished out 18 assists and had 3 aces. Rachel Gaworski added 4 kills.

Key Stats

Kills MVCS—14; Abby Huels 15

Assists MVCS—12; Ashtyn Wright 18

Blocks MVCS—2; Abby Huels 2

Aces MVCS—9; Rachel Gaworski 4, Ashtyn Wright 3

Digs MVCS 33; Kseniya Hassenplug 10, Abby Huels 9

More like this: