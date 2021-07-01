ALTON - Brady Mutz's two-run homer in the first gave the Alton River Dragons an early lead, then the River Dragons rallied to tie the game in the fifth, but the Burlington, Ia., Bees scored twice in the eighth and made it stand up in the River Dragons' 7-5 loss to Burlington in a Prospect League baseball game Wednesday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The win gave the Bees a sweep of a home-and-home series against Alton, with Burlington having won the night before 8-4.

Mutz's two-run shot gave Alton a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but Burlington scored twice in both the second and third innings, then pushed across another run in the top of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead, only to see the River Dragons score three times in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up 5-5. The Bees then scored the decisive two runs in the top of the eighth to take the 7-5 win.

Josh Johnson had two hits and an RBI for Alton, while Mutz's homer was his only hit and RBIs on the day. Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan also had a hit and two RBIs, while Troy Johnson had the only other River Dragons' hit on the evening.

Parker Johnson started on the mound for Alton, and pitched three innings, giving up four runs on three hits, walking four and striking out three. Jack McNeil threw two innings, allowing a run on a hit while fanning three, then Jake Rivers threw two innings, allowing a hit while striking out one, Bryce Einstein pitched one inning, allowing two runs on two hits and Drew Patterson pitched the ninth, allowing only one hit while fanning two.

The River Dragons are now 12-17 on the year, and will play another home-and-home series, this time against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots, with the first game tonight at home, and the return match at CarShield Field in O'Fallon on Friday night, with both games starting at 6:35 p.m. Alton then host the Cape Catfish for Fourth of July weekend games on Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 4:35 p.m. The River Dragons have next Monday and Tuesday off, then play again on July 7 at the Normal CornBelters at the Corn Crib at 5:35 p.m, host the Springfield Sliders July 8 at 6:35 p.m, and host the Bees again July 9 in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

