ALTON - On Saturday, July 30th 2016, The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a bags tournament and game day fundraiser at Elijah P’s, located at 401 Piasa Street. Join MSPP for this day of challenging fun beginning at 1:00 p.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.

At this fun new fundraising concept, attendees will break into teams for a bags tournament. Bags is a popular lawn game known by many names, in which players take turns throwing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. The winning team of the tournament will receive a cash prize.

Between rounds of bags play, attendees will take their pick of many other game stations that will be available, such as Cards Against Humanity, giant Jenga, Twister, Spoons, a coloring station, and more.

Your $25 ticket includes two drink tickets, a menu including bruschetta flat breads, hummus & pita bread, pulled barbecued chicken sliders and watermelon salad, as well as live music from The Waters Trifecta.

The Mustard Seed Peace Project is a non-profit organization based in Godfrey, Illinois whose mission is to plant seeds for the development of families worldwide, so that they may grow to be instruments of change in their communities and the world. The group organizes humanitarian projects in developing countries, such as medical and dental clinics and women’s economic development programs. This particular fundraiser will support a water project in the rural community of Virginia, Guatemala, which will provide clean drinking water to their 550 residents.



The event is open to the public, and reservations may be made by calling Terri at (618) 225-0696. RSVP and invite your friends on the event page found at: www.facebook.com/MustardSeedPeaceProject.

