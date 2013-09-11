On Saturday, September 28th, The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host its 2nd Annual Harvest Dinner Fundraiser at Talahi Lodge on South Levis Ln., in Godfrey, IL. This family oriented event will begin at 3PM with a Hayrack Ride, Fossil Digs and a Scavenger Hunt until 4:30PM, followed by a presentation about Mayan Culture by Ruben Gomez from 4:30-5:15PM, and dinner being served at 5:30PM. The dinner will feature fall tastes prepared by Chef Aaron Whalen that will include local free range chicken slow-smoked over Missouri white oak finished with a rosemary, lavender and honey glaze. The menu is rounded off with fresh salads, potatoes and a variety of homemade desserts.

Live entertainment from The Waters Trifecta is included in the ticket price of this fun-filled day for families and friends for $25 per adult, $10 per child, with children 6 years & under absolutely free!

The mission of The Mustard Seed Peace Project is to empower families worldwide by developing sustainable programs and by raising awareness of global needs.

Article continues after sponsor message

This event is open to the public. Purchase tickets by donating event price at www.mustardseedpeaceproject.org, or call Terri Cranmer at 618-225-0696.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, September 28th at the Talahi Lodge located at The Nature Institute on South Levis Ln. with your family and friends for a FABULOUS DINNER and activities for all to enjoy!

For More Information Call: Terri Cranmer (618) 225-0696

More like this: