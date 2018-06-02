EAST ALTON - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary held their annual Mustangs for Mustangs Flea Market and Car Cruise Saturday at the St. Louis Regional Airport.

Kathy Lewis, with the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, said events like this are essential for the non-profit in their mission to rescue and preserve as many wild mustangs as possible through rehabilitation and adoptions.

The annual event offered a variety of family actives including a bounce house, face painting, over 50 vendors, and musical performances in addition to the car show and the opportunity to meet and feed a couple of residents from the sanctuary.

Lewis said funds raised from the day goes towards everything from gas for the vehicles to pick up wild mustangs to food to feed the dozens of horses benefiting from their services, including five permanent mustang residents.

For more information on the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and to find out how to help their mission to loving homes for these Mustangs visit www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org, visit Facebook or call 618-616-8875.

