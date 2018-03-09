ALTON - The Mustache March 4PD committee will be at the Riverbender.com Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this evening selling t-shirts and passing out orders that were made online.

The committee will also have shirts in all sizes for sale with t-shirts costing $15, 3/4 sleeves t-shirts for $18 and $10 youth sizes.

Committee member Elizabeth Jun said there will be plenty of shirts in every size for sale on site and will also have order forms available.

“We can order any of them,” Jun said. “We’ll have order forms there, so if we don’t have the right size on hand then we can get them ordered and get them out to everybody.”

This being only the second year of Mustache March 4PD, Jun said the community has been incredibly supportive of their efforts.

“We’ve had an amazing response from the surrounding communities,” Jun said. “I’m extremely anxious to see how things turn out. I think we’re going to have a fabulous turn out and it will be much much bigger than last year. There’s lots of fun stuff in store.”

