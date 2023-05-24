KAMPSVILLE - On June 2 and 3, more than 25 local and regional bands will take the stage for Trinity River Festival at McCully Heritage Project in Kampsville, Ill. to help raise funds for the local nonprofit Trinity’s Way. This year marks the first year the festival will be offering camping throughout the two day event. also offers festival-goers miles of beautiful hiking trails and two fishing ponds. Weekend camping passes are available for $50 for both Friday and Saturday or $30 per day. Non-camping weekend passes are $30 for both Friday and Saturday or $20 per day. Advance tickets can be purchased online with debit/credit card or PayPal at www.trinitysway.org until May 31. Tickets are available the day of at the gate, cash only.

Trinity’s Way formed in 2018 after 17-year-old Trinity Buel was killed in a tragic car accident. The nonprofit was started by her mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank, to carry on Buel’s kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. That same year, the group hosted their first annual Trinity River Festival, and the festival returns every year as a mainstay within the nonprofit. The organization uses funds raised from the festival to provide support for area animal-related and environmental organizations.

Trinity River Festival isn’t just about raising funds though. It’s also about remembering Buel’s spirit through her love of music and nature. “Trinity grew up hiking at The Nature Institute and LaVista,” Gray said. “She formed an appreciation early on for everything that nature offers, from splashing in creeks to picking wildflowers and rescuing baby birds and rabbits. We’re excited to be moving to MHP this year because they are also a nonprofit that focuses on environmental education and preservation.”

As Buel grew up, her love of music and nature grew too. She enjoyed singing along to her favorite tunes and joined chorus during middle school. She often found herself hanging out at the caves with friends or enjoying the fresh air around the River Road. Buel had a diverse taste in music and an extraordinary connection with nature, and that is exactly what Trinity River Festival strives to offer.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year marks the sixth year for the annual music festival. The new venue will feature a main stage and an acoustic stage. Friday’s music starts at 3:30 p.m. and includes Bring Me The Fires, Silver Material, Piasa Canyon, The Trophy Mules, Accidentally on Purpose, Chris Miller, Jerry Love, Erin Jo, Dean Justus, Will Marsh, Ken & Linda and Joshua Grassle & Friends. Friday night will conclude at 12 a.m.

Saturday’s music starts at 11:30 a.m. and includes Spillie Nelson, Modern Pasta, Band #9, Paper Boulders, Agents of the Free, Darian Poe, Krickett & the Grilled Avocados, The PeaceLords, Psychedelic Symphony, Nancy Lippincott, Sawyer Konkol, Gabe & Em, The Divine March, Ryan & Brandon and Lauren Waters. Saturday night will conclude at 12 a.m.

“The continued support of all the bands and musicians who fill our lineup is what makes Trinity River Festival happen. We couldn’t do any of this without them,” Gray said. “The fact that they are willing to share their time and talents means so much to me. Of course, the goal is to raise funds, but honoring Trinity’s passions is just as important to me and those involved with Trinity’s Way.”

There will also be food vendors on site, as well as handmade and direct-sales vendors. The event is kid-friendly and pet-friendly. Children 10 and under are free.

For more information about Trinity River Festival, visit the Facebook page for the event.

More like this:

Related Video: