Lewis and Clark Community College's Music Department has a variety of Brown Bag and other concerts in store for this spring.

Student Recital – A Student Recital will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on L&C's Godfrey campus.

Brown Bag featuring The Confluence Trio – A Brown Bag featuring The Confluence Trio – Doug Byrkit singing/playing bass, Wayne Kimler on guitar and Peter Hussey singing/percussion – will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 17 in the Ringhausen Music Building on L&C's Godfrey campus. As with all Brown Bags, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

"Confluence has several meanings to the group," said Hussey, L&C associate professor of Music. "It means a coming together of musicians – none of us had met prior to working at L&C; a coming together of musical styles, genres and influences – there are really no boundaries for the group in terms of what music we are interested in performing; finally, the overarching symbolism of the coming together of the three rivers that define the area where we all live."

The Brown Bag will feature a variety of musical styles that are likely to suit any audience member's taste. Hussey said The Confluence Trio will perform anything from jazz to funk and world music to rock, including independent, country and original works. Concertgoers can also look forward to some guest performers as well, from both faculty and students.

Preparatory Division Recital – A Preparatory Division Recital will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21 in the Ringhausen Music Building on L&C's Godfrey campus. L&C's Preparatory Music division offers private lessons to students of all ages and all ability levels. Students from the studios of teachers Barbara Kramer, Barbara McHugh, Jamie Mills and Susan Parton Stanard will be presented in recital.

Article continues after sponsor message

"An Evening with L&C Jazz Band and Guests" – "An Evening with L&C Jazz Band and Guests" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 in the Advanced Technology Center, which is located in room TR 141 in the Trimpe Building on L&C's Godfrey campus. Louis Michael and tribute band Hey Nineteen will open for the L&C Jazz Band.

Brown Bag featuring Louis Michael and Friends – The final Brown Bag for April will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 24 in the Ringhausen Music Building on L&C's Godfrey campus. The Brown Bag will feature Louis Michael and Friends, performing the music of Steely Dan.

Several members of tribute band Hey Nineteen will join Michael to perform Steely Dan hits like "Do It Again," "Peg," "My Old School," "Kid Charlemagne," "Aja" and several others.

This past January, Michael began rehearsing with the band, which will perform on May 3 at Lindenwood University's Belleville campus, followed by a performance at the Hatheway Cultural Center on L&C's Godfrey campus on September 24.



"An Evening of Ensembles" – "An Evening of Ensembles" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29 in the Ringhausen Music Building on L&C's Godfrey campus. The concert will include the Lewis and Clark Guitar Ensemble and Wind ODDsemble.



Brown Bag Spring Semester Finale – The final concert for the 2013 spring semester will be a Brown Bag held at noon on Wednesday, May 1 in the Ringhausen Music Building on L&C's Godfrey campus. ASCAP Plus Award Winning Guitarist Doug Brykit will perform original music from his band Odds Lane. Those wanting to hear Byrkit's music can visit www.oddslanemusic.com .

For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/music or for more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: