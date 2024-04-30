MARYVILLE - As one of the Build Maryville projects Shellie Lee and Renee White brought up the idea of an all-day concert with bands as a fundraiser. The idea took wings and the event is now scheduled and will feature 11 local bands performing from 1 to 10 p.m. in Fireman's Park on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

This event is a fundraiser for a new Entertainment Pavilion in Maryville Firemen’s Park.

When the American Legion in Maryville sold their meeting place, they donated the proceeds to the Village for a bandstand in Firemen’s Park, and a long talked about performance structure in the park had its start. A project committee was formed from various community committees, village trustees, firefighters, and citizens. The entertainment pavilion and upgrading of electrical hookups and lighting were roughed out, but then COVID hit and supply shortages caused concerns.

The project tripled in price and was put on hold.

Last summer Build Maryville, a subcommittee, was created as part of Maryville Parks & Rec to take on the project. Collinsville Community Area Foundation (CACF), a 501c3 foundation, wanting to get involved in more community projects, offered to help, giving Build Maryville charitable status for donations.

For the May 4 event in Maryville, food trucks, Old Herald Brewery, kettle corn and refreshments will make the day a wonderful fundraising event.

Tickets for the all-day event are $20 and available at https://buytickets.at/maryvilleparksandrec/1198740.

Children 12 and under are free. Sponsorships are also available to help with this project. They include a brick or paver and free tickets to the event, dependent on the amount donated.

Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to spend a day enjoying music, food and fun. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. There will be no rain date or refunds.

For more information call 618-223-8965 or email parksandrec@maryville-il.us.

Google Collinsville Community Area Foundation (CACF) for details of the project or to donate to the Build Maryville Pavilion Fund.

