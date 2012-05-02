GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will present the spring choral concert, “One Nation Under God”, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4, in the Hatheway Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public.

The concert choir, directed by Susan Parton Stanard and accompanied by Tyler Ciesler and Teresa Crane, will feature songs which inspire and illuminate beginning with patriotic selections including Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” and “Give Me Your Tired Your Poor.”

Songs honoring our nation include Stephen Flaherty’s “In Our Children’s Eyes” and John Rutter’s classic “Seeds Grow to Plants” from the Canticles of America followed by Mary Hayes’ new arrangement of the timeless spiritual “Wade in the Water.”

Inspirational music will feature selections including Caccini’s “Ave Maria”, featuring Gail Drillinger on flute, Z. Randall Stroope’s “Inscription of Hope”, Linda Spevacek’s setting of Mother Teresa’s prose,

“Anyway”, and Eliza Gilkyson’s “Requiem” – a stunning new selection honoring the victims of the 2004 Asian tsunami.

Another highlight of the evening will be two sections of the much requested “American Mass” by Ron Kean. First performed by the choir in 2008, “American Mass,” is a new choral work that merges American hymns and spirituals with portions of the mass ordinary.

The choir will sing the “Kyrie” paired with “Let Us Break Bread Together”, featuring mezzo soprano Susan Parton Stanard, and the “Agnus Dei” with “Shall We Gather at The River.” The Concert Choir will perform Kean’s work in its entirety this fall in collaboration with the Alton Symphony

Orchestra.

For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731 or visit www.lc.edu/music.

