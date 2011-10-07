Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will offer entertainment for all musical tastes this fall with several upcoming concerts and events including:

• Student recitals will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on Oct. 11 and Nov. 8 and in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium on Nov. 29. A preparatory recital will be held in Ringhausen on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

• Brown Bag Salons will be held at noon on Oct. 12, 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30 and Dec. 7 in the Ringhausen Music Building. Bring your lunch and enjoy the entertainment.

• The Fall Choral Concert, “Hearth and Light and Things that Go Bump in the Night,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in Hatheway Cultural Center on Oct. 28.

• The Guitar, Percussion and Wind Ensembles will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

• The LCCC Jazz Band Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center (room 141).

• The Second Annual “Sing Along Messiah” will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in Hatheway Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 2.

• The President and Board of Trustees Holiday Concert will be held at 8 p.m. in the Ann Whitney Olin

Theatre in Hatheway Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend these upcoming performances. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, please visit the music department’s calendar of events on the web at

http://www.lc.edu/visitors/community/musiccalendar.aspx or contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

