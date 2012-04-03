Listen to the story

GODFREY –The Music Department at Lewis and Clark is offering a variety of events in April which are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, April 4

Noon – Brown Bag Salon

Bring your lunch and enjoy the music of Peter Hussey and Friends in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

Wednesday, April 11

Noon – Brown Bag Salon

Wayne Kimler and Friends will perform a variety of musical selections in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Thursday, April 12

7 p.m. –“A Night Out at Jazz on Broadway”

Featuring L&C Music faculty, students and community performers this event will be held at Jazz on Broadway, 554 East Broadway, in Alton.

Tuesday, April 17

12:30 p.m. – Student Recital in the Ringhausen Music Building

Wednesday, April 18

Noon – Brown Bag Salon

L&C students will provide entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

Monday, April 23

7:30 p.m. L&C Jazz Band Concert

Enjoy the sounds of jazz in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center (Trimpe 141).

Wednesday, April 25

Noon – “My Favorite Things” Brown Bag Salon

The performance will feature Jamie Mills singing light classical to Broadway. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Monday, April 30

7:30 p.m. – Percussion/Guitar/Wind Ensemble Concert

Featuring faculty and students, this concert will be in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Contact: S. Paige Patterson-Allen

(618) 468-3280

pallen@lc.edu

For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731 or visit www.lc.edu/music.

