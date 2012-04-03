Music Department Offers Variety of Events in April
GODFREY –The Music Department at Lewis and Clark is offering a variety of events in April which are free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 4
Noon – Brown Bag Salon
Bring your lunch and enjoy the music of Peter Hussey and Friends in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.
Wednesday, April 11
Noon – Brown Bag Salon
Wayne Kimler and Friends will perform a variety of musical selections in the Ringhausen Music Building.
Thursday, April 12
7 p.m. –“A Night Out at Jazz on Broadway”
Featuring L&C Music faculty, students and community performers this event will be held at Jazz on Broadway, 554 East Broadway, in Alton.
Tuesday, April 17
12:30 p.m. – Student Recital in the Ringhausen Music Building
Wednesday, April 18
Noon – Brown Bag Salon
L&C students will provide entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.
Monday, April 23
7:30 p.m. L&C Jazz Band Concert
Enjoy the sounds of jazz in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center (Trimpe 141).
Wednesday, April 25
Noon – “My Favorite Things” Brown Bag Salon
The performance will feature Jamie Mills singing light classical to Broadway. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building.
Monday, April 30
7:30 p.m. – Percussion/Guitar/Wind Ensemble Concert
Featuring faculty and students, this concert will be in the Ringhausen Music Building.
Contact: S. Paige Patterson-Allen
(618) 468-3280
pallen@lc.edu
For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731 or visit www.lc.edu/music.
