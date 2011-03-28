Music Department Offers Spring Concerts and Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will offer entertainment for all musical tastes as the spring season wraps up with concerts and events throughout April and May.

• Student recitals will be held at noon on March 29 and April 12, with a showcase recital at 7:30 p.m. on May 6. All recitals are free and open to the public and will be held in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

• Brown Bag Salons will be held at noon on April 6, 13, 20 and May 4 in the Ringhausen Music Building. Bring your lunch and enjoy 50 minutes of free entertainment.

• A fundraiser for the Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Tickets are $20, and the event will feature Jim Manley’s Wild Cool Swingin’ band with Louis Michael on vocals and piano and Peter Hussey on percussion, as well as special guest performers Audri and Aaron.

• The Guitar, Percussion and Wind Ensemble will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Ringhausen Music Building atrium.

• The Spring Choral Concert Spotlight Series, “Spotlight on Broadway!” will feature the Lewis and Clark Community College Choir and Limited Edition at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 in The Commons.

• “Jazz on a Spring Night” will be the theme for the LCCC Jazz Band Concert at 6:30 p.m. on April 25 in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center (room 141).

Mark your calendars and plan to attend these upcoming performances. For more information, please visit the music department’s calendar of events on the web at

http://www.lc.edu/visitors/community/musiccalendar.aspx or contact the music department at (618) 468-4731.