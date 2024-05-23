ALTON - Rock the Hops will return to Downtown Alton on Saturday August 10th from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. As Alton’s original music and art festival, Rock the Hops has become a regional favorite over its previous 6 installments beginning in 2015. Rock the Hops has offered music-lovers over 150 live music sets performed by 600+ local up-and-coming and established artists, and has showcased hundreds of local visual artists, from filmmakers and photographers to painters, printmakers, ceramic artists and more.

Rock the Hops pairs music and art with craft beer. Attendees can “hop” around between the official venues to catch live music and to observe and purchase art. Ticket holders gain the full experience, with access to free shuttles and the option to taste dozens of styles of locally crafted beer and other beverages, including seasonal citrusy IPAs and refreshing ciders and seltzers.

The event has featured talent from genres ranging from rock to hip-hop, blues and jazz, to punk, folk and all points in between. Musicians, bands, and visual artists who are interested in being featured at this year’s festival can fill out an online submission form at https://www.rockthehopsalton.com/apply. The submission period ends on June 24th.

Rock the Hops is a multi-venue festival, utilizing the patios, stages, and spaces at restaurants and venues in the downtown footprint. This collaboration is no small feat. Event producers Hope and Drew Mader, who have been active in the local music scene since the 90s, say they are very grateful for the relationships they have built with area business owners. “We’ve had the honor to work with and showcase 15 different venues over the years. Alton’s restaurateurs and venue owners have graciously trusted the process, which sometimes involves stepping out of their comfort zone to help provide space for original, creative musicians to express themselves,” Hope Mader said.

Rock the Hops remains the first and only festival in the region to combine all of these elements. The result is one giant celebration of creative culture. Hundreds of musicians and visual artists, sound techs and volunteers, alongside craft beer brewers, culinary experts, and engaged patrons make August 10th a day not to be missed in downtown Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

A limited amount of discounted tickets are available now at: https://rockthehops.eventbrite.com. Use the code EarlyBirdRTH24 for $10 off of your ticket price.

Interested sponsors can visit this link for more information: https://www.rockthehopsalton.com/sponsor

Follow the Rock the Hops Facebook page for updates and announcements:

https://www.facebook.com/RockTheHops

For all other inquiries, please send an email to rockthehops@gmail.com.

More like this: