ALTON - Murray the Groundhog made an appearance at the Alton Visitors Center Saturday morning for the fourth annual Groundhog Day Celebration.

After a proclamation from Mayor of Alton Brant Walker declaring Saturday “Murray the Groundhog Day,” the permanent Treehouse Wildlife Center resident, Murray, poked his head out seeing his shadow determining six more weeks of winter.

Over the years Murray has been more than just a meteorologist for the Riverbend, but as a permanent resident of the Treehouse Wildlife Center, he has become an education ambassador for the center on their mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife while promoting environmental awareness through education.

