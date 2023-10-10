BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – As SIUE men's soccer remained unbeaten, Cougar players have continued to amass the Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards.

Forward Mitchell Murphy was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Sam Gomez picked up Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the fifth time in seven weeks this season.

Murphy scored three times in two games during the week. His goal against Lindenwood put the Cougars into the lead in the 55th minute before Lindenwood tied the game later. Sunday, his opportunistic strike after a takeaway, gave SIUE a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game at Liberty. He sealed the win in the 80th minute with a penalty kick, which he earned after a run into the box.

Murphy shared the award with UIW forward Sello Diphoko.

Gomez picked up his most recent award after posting 12 saves in two games. He made four saves in Thursday's draw with Lindenwood. He then made a career-high eight saves on his way to shutting out the OVC's most prolific offense in Liberty. The clean sheet was the fifth of the season for Gomez.

SIUE is tied for first with UIW at 3-0-1 in OVC play. The Cougars will play host to the Cardinals Thursday at Korte Stadium.

