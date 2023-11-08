ALTON – A tale of mischief, mayhem, and murderous intent is coming to Alton Little Theater (ALT) Showplace with the opening of the critically acclaimed musical "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" on November 10th. ALT proudly brings this Tony Award-winning masterpiece to the community, promising a blend of laughter, romance, and unforgettable music.

A story of Monty Navarro and his devilishly clever antics to inherit a family fortune, "A Gentleman’s Guide" has captivated audiences nationwide with its wit and whimsy. The ALT production features a robust cast of 13 extraordinary local talents, including the celebrated performances of Lorian Warford and Jess McCawley.

The ALT Showplace is set to transform into the vibrant world of Edwardian England across several performances, offering both evening shows and matinees to accommodate all schedules:

Evening Performances at 7:30 pm: November 10th, 11th, and 15th-18th, 2023

Matinee Performances at 2 pm: November 12th and 19th, 2023

Don't miss the riveting experience as one man, eight heirs, and an unanticipated love triangle create a web of hilarity. With a dash of danger and a heap of hilarity, "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" will steal your heart as swiftly as the characters vie for their inheritance.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please call the ALT box office at 618-462-3205 or visit altonlittletheater.org.

