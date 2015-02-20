EDWARDSVILLE - State's Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed murder charges this afternoon against a Madison County man in connection with the death of 35-year-old Stacie A. Williams.

Cory L. Osborne (d.o.b. 6/19/84) was charged today with two counts of First Degree Murder. Granite City police and paramedics responded to a 911 call regarding a female slumped at the wheel of a running car sitting in a vacant lot at 25th St. and Madison around 5:33 p.m. on February 18th. The female, identified as Williams, was deceased. Following an autopsy, the preliminary cause of death appears to be a single gunshot wound to the head. It is believed that Williams was shot within two hours of being found in her car, a 2013 Dodge Avenger.

Detectives, who began investigating the case with the help of several other police departments, determined Osborne to be a person of interest in the investigation and released his name and photo to area media outlets. Osborne turned himself in at the Jerseyville Police Department where officers transported him to Granite City. Osborne and Williams had been in a previous dating relationship and until just last month, still shared a common residence in Granite City. Osborne has a pending misdemeanor domestic violence case from January 2015 where Williams was the victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

State's Attorney Gibbons praised the work of law enforcement in solving the crime so quickly. “Almost instantaneously, Granite City began working with other departments to identify a suspect and determine his whereabouts at the time of this crime.” Besides Granite City, Gibbons noted the work of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Alton and Jerseyville Police Departments, Illinois State Police and staff with the Madison County Coroner’s Office. “This incredible teamwork by multiple law enforcement agencies played a vital role in assisting detectives in putting together a solid case against the defendant in a short amount of time.”

Because it involved a firearm, the penalty range for the murder is 45-85 years in prison. Osborne would be required to serve 100% of his sentence. In addition to the murder charges, Osborne also faces one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, a Class 2 felony, with a maximum penalty range of 3-14 years in prison. Osborne was convicted of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in Madison County in 2010.

Osborne will be transported from Granite City to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will be held on a $2,000,000 bond set by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Gibbons offered his condolences to the family of Stacie Williams. “It is always a terrible tragedy to lose a loved one in such a violent manner. My office will do everything it can to seek justice for this despicable crime. This case is a harsh reminder of the devastation caused by domestic violence.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause.

More like this:

Related Video: