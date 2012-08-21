Have you seen the mural progress as you drive down Piasa Street in Alton, IL? Here’s a way that you can get involved and help put the finishing touches on Alton’s newest mural. A FUNdraiser for the Mural Fund will be held on Thursday, August 23, at Temple Banquet Center, 300 State Street. Doors open at 6pm, and the bidding starts at 7pm.

This is an auction with a twist; tickets are available for purchase to use for bidding on a number of items from local vendors, plus artists and crafters. “In keeping with my goal of providing opportunities for artists to sell and make profit, I approached a fundraising auctioneer with the idea to do a type of auction where some of the items are from artists,” said Sarah Ansell, chairperson of the Alton Main Street Design Committee.

Popular auction items from Pampered Chef, 31 Gifts, Tupperware, Celebrating Home and Miche Bags will be available. But keeping with the mission of the mural, to bring art to the community, our auction will also have arts and crafts up for auction, such as; Sara McGibany’s tye dye, Harmony Tribble’s hand-painted wine glasses, Sarah Ansell’s stained glass, and Eleanor Kurtz’s Kanzashi fabric flowers. More art can be acquired through a silent auction featuring items from local artists including: Kerry Ellen, Wagmen Studios, Jeanie Cousley, and an art class certificate from Jacoby Arts Center.

The mural on the wall at the edge of the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is sponsored by Alton Main Street, under the direction of the Design Committee. Main Street would like to thank the following groups for awarding the project with monetary assistance: The Jacoby Arts Center and Illinois Arts Council, The Alton Community Service League, the Alton Foundation and Pride Inc. Sherwin-Williams has provided product at cost, and many individuals and businesses have donated to the cause.

“We would like to offer the community an opportunity to enjoy a fun Thursday evening in downtown Alton at our fundraiser. We are excited about the event and we hope the community will come out to show their continued support for murals in Alton,” Ansell added.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information please contact Sarah Ansell at (618) 780-9197.

