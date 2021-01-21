ALTON - Senior basketball player Claire Rodgers was a key component in the 2019-20 season for Marquette Catholic, as in 28 games last season, she averaged 1.5 points and 2.1 rebounds-per-game, while making 11 steals and dishing out three assists during the season. Her field goal percentage for the season was 41.9 percent while not taking a three-point shot, and Rodgers also shot 42.9 percent from the free throw line. She's also considered one of the team's best and hardest workers in practices and games.

For her accomplishments on the court last season, along with her solid and consistent work ethic, Rodgers has been named as the Explorers' Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Rodgers, who plays for head coach Lee Green, believes that her hard work, determination and willingness to help cheer on and support her teammates were what led to this month's honor. Rodgers is very successful in the classroom as well. She's a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, and is also a regular on the Honor Roll. She's a goalkeeper for the Explorers' soccer team, and in the summer swims competitively.

"I believe the qualities of hard work and determination have led me to receiving this award," Rodgers said. "Another quality is no mater what, I cheer on my teammates for their personal successes along with the team's."

Rodgers thanked her parents, family and former coach for their encouragement and support as a basketball player.

"I would like to thank my parents for encouraging me throughout the hardships I've faced," Rodgers said, "and my siblings for coming to my games as well as supporting me. I would also like to thank m grandmother for coming to the games. Another person I would like to thank is Jack Donovan. He was my first coach, and showed me the importance of hard work and the love of the game."

Two of the things that Rodgers enjoys most about basketball are both the mental and competitive aspects of the game.

"I have been playing basketball for 11 years," Rodgers said, "and the thing I like most about it is the mental aspect of the game, and getting into the mindset of a competitor."

Being involved in sports at Marquette has strengthened Rodgers' self-confidence and to develop lasting friendships both on and off the fields.

"I think the opportunity to play sports in high school helped give me a stronger sense of self," Rodgers said. "I know how far I can push myself, and how to prove myself to others who doubt me. It has also helped me to develop close relationships with other girls that I otherwise wouldn't have known."

Rodgers is currently planning on attending Missouri State University in Springfield this coming fall, but doesn't plan on continuing with basketball after graduating from Marquette. She plans on majoring in biology, specifically in genetics, and hopes to pursue a career as a neonatal and fetal surgeon.

