EDWARDSVILLE - If any high school senior could ever be described with the two words “athlete” and “exceptional student,” it would be Nathan Butler, a senior boys soccer player for Metro East Lutheran High School.

For Nathan’s performances in every sport, right now, boys soccer, he is the Metro East Lutheran High School Male Athlete of the Month.

MELHS head boys soccer coach Mikey Coulson describes Nathan as “a great kid and great leader.”

"Nathan and the other captain Caiden Downs both have great voices on the field and it seems like they’re great leaders inside the school as well. The overall goal of the team is to be Christians first player second be representations of Christ and go beyond soccer. Winning is not everything just because some team has more goals than you at the end of the contest doesn’t mean that they’re any of a better man than you are it’s about how you represent yourself it’s about how hard you play and how hard you hustle.”

Nathan loves his role on every Knights’ sports team. He was captain of the boys' soccer team his sophomore year and last season as a junior he was the starting quarterback for the MELHS football team. He had a tremendous first game but late in the game, he suffered a shoulder injury which sidelined him for the remainder of football. The shoulder injury was an influence on him not returning to football this year.

Nathan is a first-class hurdler and has been since junior high. He won the small schools 110-hurdles event in Madison County last year and narrowly missed a state qualification in the sectional, placing third. His goal this year is to qualify for state. He is also a member of the Knights’ baseball team, juggling both in the spring.

Nathan has done a lot of physical therapy and weight training work to strengthen his shoulder and has recovered from the injury.

He has not made a final decision on his college for next year.

