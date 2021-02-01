GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's Rachel Maller is an all-purpose athlete and student who always gives 100 percent.

Maller is a returning girls basketball player for the Griffins and also plays soccer and volleyball for Father McGivney.

Maller is the Riverbender.com Father McGivney Catholic Athlete of the Month.

"I feel I am one of the leaders on our basketball team," the point shooting guard said. "I try to support other players and demonstrate what it is like to be a Lady Griffin. I try to lead by example."

The COVID-19 Pandemic and delayed basketball start has not been easy, she said.

"We have tried hard to keep everyone's spirits up," Maller added. "There are some things we just can't control."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The Father McGivney student said her parents and Griffins' Girls Basketball Coach Jeff Oller and other coaches have always been supportive of her.

"My parents have been at all my basketball games and other sports activities," she said. "It means a lot to have their support. They are always looking out for me and I know they will be in the stands."

"I try to excel at everything I do," she said. "Father McGivney is a small school and it is like a family. Everyone is always there for the other person, which is something I love about Father McGivney."

Maller works hard on the academic side. She said she wants to be a nurse in the future.

She said experiences with grandparents motivated her to want to be a nurse.

"I don't want to be on the sidelines watching when someone needs help," she added. "I want to be there for people in their times of dire need."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: