GLEN CARBON - Mary Harkins has been a multi-sport athlete through her first two years at Father McGivney High School.

Harkins said playing sports has been a big part of her leadership and teamwork skills development have been keys to her success in McGivney athletics.

Harkins is the Riverbender.com Father McGivney Catholic High School Female Athlete of the Month.

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me and always getting me to my games and practices,” Harkins said. “I love being a part of a team with a great group of people. It makes the game more lovable to play with your teammates.”

In addition to her basketball skills, Harkins is a libero in volleyball and a center-mid person in soccer.

"I would like to continue playing sports in college, but I am not completely sure,” Harkins added.

Harkins is a student ambassador, and she said she has made honor roll all semesters at McGivney.

