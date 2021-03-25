GRANITE CITY - Multi-sport athlete Kaylyn Wiley of Granite City High School continues to shine in every sport with basketball on the hardwoods in the winter and now volleyball for the spring season.

Wiley is a sophomore and has been playing volleyball since seventh-grade, She is coached by Rachel Davis. One of her accomplishments is her hard work on and off the court.

“I would like to thank both of my parents for all of the support and allowing me to experience volleyball at a different level," she said. "I also want to thank my Aunt Whitney Ivy. Growing up, I would always go to her school and club volleyball games to watch her play and it just made me fall in love with the sport.”

“The excitement that volleyball brings, makes me to want to play. If you've ever watched a volleyball game, every single point is typically celebrated like the game point. The high energy level makes me happy and it makes me want to play hard, but kill the ball even harder.”

Wiley continued: “My involvement in sports has helped me develop into the person that I am today by giving me certain personality traits. It has also helped me open up a little more and communicate compared to how quiet I used to be.”

Wiley said she hopes to continue playing volleyball in college but is unsure where she will play or major.

“I am a part of the Secondary Honors here at school," she said. "I’ve always been on the honor roll, and I have a 5.5 GPA.”

She was a key basketball player for the Warriors for the 2021 winter season.

