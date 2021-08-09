BETHALTO - A subject allegedly fired multiple rounds in the air early Saturday morning in the 300 block of B Street in Bethalto. Bethalto Police Department responded after a call at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, to the scene.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said multiple agencies responded with his department - East Alton Police, Wood River Police, Alton Police, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office - because of the potential seriousness of the situation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Multiple people were interviewed that night and a search warrant was obtained on a vehicle. Dixon said evidence that multiple shots had been fired in the front yard was available at the scene. One individual was detained and released after questioning.

Dixon added that no one has yet been charged in the situation but there is a subject of interest in the case.

Anyone who has any information on the situation can contact (618) 377-5266.

More like this: