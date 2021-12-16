GRANITE CITY - Multiple people have died in a Thursday afternoon apartment fire in the 2400 block of East 23rd Street in Granite City.

Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson confirmed three had died in the fire and four others injured. Chief Wilson said they believe 18 were in the building at the time of the fire. Fifteen people were able to get out of the seven-unit building. The fire was concentrated on the second and third floors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Wilson said it was a difficult fire to fight and by the time they arrived, individuals were jumping from the second story of the building to avoid the blaze.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene with the Granite City Fire Department.

The Illinois Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene to investigate.

More like this: