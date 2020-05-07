Multiple Metro East Illinois, St. Louis Area Fire Departments Respond to Serious Afternoon Blaze at Magensium Elektron
MADISON- Smoke could be seen several miles away from a huge factory fire Thursday afternoon at Magnesium Elektron at 1001 College St. in Madison.
Venice Fire and Venice Police Department protect the region. The fire call came around 4 p.m. Thursday. Multiple area fire departments were asked to respond to battle the serious blaze. Fire sirens were heard non-stop around the busy scene. Illinois and Missouri fire departments were both on hand.
Magnesium Elektron is a magnesium alloy maker that is found in cars, batteries and electronics.
The long-style Madison County Unified Command Post Camper arrived at the scene to assist. There are multiple computers inside the command post camper. The camper has a large camera on top. There were at least 20-30 fire departments by 5:25 p.m. at the scene.
The area business is located just off Illinois Route 3 and also near Madison Street. Media personnel was kept a good distance away from the fire because of potential hazards of burning magnesium.
