MADISON- Smoke could be seen several miles away from a huge factory fire Thursday afternoon at Magnesium Elektron at 1001 College St. in Madison.

Venice Fire and Venice Police Department protect the region. The fire call came around 4 p.m. Thursday. Multiple area fire departments were asked to respond to battle the serious blaze. Fire sirens were heard non-stop around the busy scene. Illinois and Missouri fire departments were both on hand.

Magnesium Elektron is a magnesium alloy maker that is found in cars, batteries and electronics.

The long-style Madison County Unified Command Post Camper arrived at the scene to assist. There are multiple computers inside the command post camper. The camper has a large camera on top. There were at least 20-30 fire departments by 5:25 p.m. at the scene.

The area business is located just off Illinois Route 3 and also near Madison Street. Media personnel was kept a good distance away from the fire because of potential hazards of burning magnesium.

