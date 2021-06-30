EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a “suspicious person” and when they engaged the individual, the person resisted the officer.

After attempting to disarm the officer for a minute and an altercation with the officer, the man fled on foot into a wooded area in the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville early Wednesday evening.

Several area law enforcement agencies were called to assist from the sheriff’s office to Illinois State Police, Wood River, Hartford, East Alton, Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, and Bethalto Departments were noted at the scene.

The Alton Police canine unit was tracking the suspect with other agencies. A Madison County Emergency Management drone and an Illinois State Police airplane unit were also called to assist with the investigation.

As of 7:50 p.m., the suspect was not in custody.

