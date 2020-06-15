EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple area fire departments, led by the Edwardsville Fire Department, responded to a Box Alarm call around 10:30 a.m. on Monday at 3424 Glen Oak Drive in Edwardsville. The home on Glen Oak Drive is near the Wood River city jurisdiction.

The initial scanner call said the fire started on the deck and spread to the rest of the house. Firefighters continued to battle the fire as of 11:15 a.m. Monday. Progress had been made by that point, but the firefighters continued to work through the smoke and hot spots.

Edwardsville Fire Department was the lead group on the scene, but the Glen Carbon Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, and the Madison County Emergency Management Rehab Unit were present. Holiday Shores Fire Department, Hamel, Troy, and Maryville were also called to assist.

