 

Hartford Fire Capt. Scott SchiberHARTFORD – Hartford, Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana firemen all responded rapidly to a fully engulfed fire in the 100 block of Second Street in Hartford after 8 p.m. on Friday.

By the 10 p.m. range, the fire was under control and firemen were packing up and leaving the scene.

Hartford Fire Capt. Scott Schiber said there was no loss of life in the fire, which was the most important thing about it.

“Roxana was first on the scene and they got here in five minutes or so,” Schiber said. “I thought all the departments at the scene did a good job fighting the fire. The initial call came in that fire was coming out of car port and it then spread to the house.”

It was definitely a cold night, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees. Shiber said he was proud of how all the departments worked together to get the fire out in such a short period of time and keep everyone safe.

Firefighters pack up after fighting a tough blaze on Friday night in Hartford. Firefighters battled freezing cold temperatures during the fire to eventually get it out and under control.

