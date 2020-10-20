A photo of the heavy fire in Cottage Hills on Monday night. Photo by Mili Pinski

The glow of the fire on Monday in Cottage Hills was visible from a long distance away. Mili Pinski photo.

COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple fire departments battled a very intense Box Alarm blaze in the 100 block of Ray Street in Cottage Hills with a call that came in at 9:29 p.m. Monday.

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments joined to fight the heavy fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the vacant home.

The homeowners had moved out of the house and had it for sale.

No one was injured in the fire and firefighters extinguished it as quickly as possible, but remained on scene for multiple hours. The home appeared to be a total loss.

