COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple fire departments battled a very intense Box Alarm blaze in the 100 block of Ray Street in Cottage Hills with a call that came in at 9:29 p.m. Monday.

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments joined to fight the heavy fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the vacant home.

The homeowners had moved out of the house and had it for sale.

No one was injured in the fire and firefighters extinguished it as quickly as possible, but remained on scene for multiple hours. The home appeared to be a total loss.

