EAST ALTON - Multiple fire, police, and EMS personnel rushed to the scene of a rollover traffic crash just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the Berm Highway just south of Wood River Creek.

Wood River and South Roxana Fire Departments responded to the scene because it was unclear at first whose jurisdiction the accident had landed. When firefighters arrived, the victim was out of the truck and walking around.

The red truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The truck sustained major damage. Northbound lanes of the Berm Highway were shut down while they worked the accident. Illinois State Police are handling the crash.

