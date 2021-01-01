EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department and multiple other fire agencies battled a destructive blaze at the EXO Nail Bar, No. 2 Illinois Route 157 Center Street in Edwardsville Thursday night. The blaze was a two-alarm fire and did significant damage to both the popular nail salon and lounge.

The Edwardsville Fire Department received the call around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Customers in the lounge escaped injury after a cleaning crew noticed the blaze in the nail salon area and called 9-1-1, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Chief Whiteford said it was difficult to get the fire under control because the building had encountered so many expansions in recent years. The State Fire Marshal has been asked to investigate the fire.

“This is the worst fire we have had since the RP Lumber Building fire,” the chief said.

Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Wood River, Collinsville and Holiday Shores were called to assist. Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Troy had ladder trucks used at the scene.

“The building appears to have significant damage,” Chief Whiteford said. “There were no life hazards because everyone evacuated the building after the fire was noticed. The whole building on both sides burned.”

Chief Whiteford said he couldn’t thank the other agencies responded enough for their assistance and cooperation.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the Edwardsville Fire Department and the Illinois Fire Marshal but those details have not yet been released.

