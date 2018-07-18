GODFREY – A fatal car crash on Highway 67 was preceded by a hit-and-run incident, Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

The first crash occurred around 4:47 p.m. Tuesday when a Jerseyville man in a GMC Sierra collided with a vehicle near Lars Hoffman Boulevard on the outskirts of Godfrey. The person whose vehicle was struck at that intersection told police a man exited the Sierra and told them he did not have insurance for his vehicle before continuing northbound on Godfrey Road/Highway 67.

As the man was traveling northbound, he collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of Lageman Road and Highway 67. Following that collision, the Sierra flipped, ejecting the man. He was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, where he subsequently died of his injuries.

Neither of the other occupants of the vehicles previously struck reported any injuries. Dixon said the incident is still under investigation. He said neither of the other drivers have been cited as a result of the collisions.

